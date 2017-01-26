Published: January 18, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

New Start’s for Women is looking for the 2017 Woman of Merit and is asking the public to nominate those they feel are deserving of the honour.

Executive Director Jennifer Chamberlin says although the organization accepts nominations throughout the year, they “get serious” in January in order to make an award presentation on International Women’s Day on Mar. 8.

“This is our way of helping to celebrate the important work that women do,” said Chamberlin last week. “Women are busy, they work, take care of their families and friends, contribute to clubs their children are involved in and generally do their good deeds not for the recognition or praise. They do it because their heart is in it, and it makes them feel good. The Woman of Merit is a thank you.”

The award was first presented to Johanna White in 2010 for her work on promoting literacy. Each year since then the award has gone to those involved in arts & culture, community action, education, health & welfare, sports, business, leadership, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, public service and social justice.

“One of the first things we look at is a commitment for improving the lives of women and/or girls. Nominees must also live and/or work in the Red Lake District, but may have made their contribution in other areas,” said Chamberlin.

Submissions must include a written letter of introduction and include information on unique and outstanding achievements by the nominee, contributions made to well-being of community and influences as a role model. They also require the support of three other individuals. Nominations are due in to the organization by Mar. 3.

In 2016 presentations were made at free luncheons in Ear Falls and Red Lake and Chamberlin says that is the goal for this year, however, plans are dependent on financial support of community partners.

“It is our goal to keep this as a free lunch for everyone that attends. We ask local businesses to contribute with a door prize or with financial support. The donations we receive help us pay for the expenses and as long as we can break even we will continue to offer a free lunch and awards in both communities,” she added.

Forms are available on the group’s website, shared on various facebook groups, by email or by calling 727-2820.