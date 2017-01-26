Published: January 18, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

The winter blues will have a fierce competitor this upcoming Family Day long weekend as the schedule of events for this year’s Winter Carnival comes together.

Representatives for the February event say promotional materials for indoor and outdoor sports, games and activities for the upcoming festival will be released soon, however, some notable events are already being advertised.

Co-Chair Fred Mota confirmed this week that registration for the Howey Bay Pond Hockey Cup is now open along with the district’s first open air curling bonspiel in recent memory..

“We are getting set to host an outdoor curling tournament on Howey Bay on the Saturday. We have room for 24 teams to register to curl on top of the pond,” said Mota on Jan. 16.

He notes lessons learnt from last year has the committee partnering with the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to provide changing facilities at each ice rink to streamline pedestrian traffic during the lake events.

Additional activities include Snowpoker, dogsled rides, Wine and Cheese, evening socials including a magician, family movies and activities hosted by the Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre and the Association Francophone de Red Lake.

Mota says the organizing committee has received sponsorship from Goldcorp, The Municipality of Red Lake, and the Ministry of Natural Resources however, many of the weekend’s activities are being planned and hosted by community clubs or fundraising groups.

“The thing that is unique about this winter festival is that we don’t charge a general admission. All of these community groups that are partaking in the winter festival are doing it on their own accord and running their own events. Whatever money they charge for their set events will go to their clubs. Some agencies are giving donations to other community groups. Money that is being raised over the weekend is staying local and it is not leaving the community.”

A meeting will be held on Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the CCDC office for those planning events to finalize the weekend schedule.