Members of the Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Collective The Way We Feel (L-R: Kevin Fox, Oh Susanna, Lori Cullen, Jory Nash, David Woodhead, Jason Fowler, Peter Katz and David Matheson) kicked off the 2017 Wilderness Entertainment Series on Friday night, delivering an energetic evening of Lightfoot classics at the Red Lake High school. The show featured favorites’ including Canadian Railroad Trilogy, a jazzy rendition of The Way I Feel, and lesser known Mother of a Miner’s Child.

Photo by Becca Letkeman