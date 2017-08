Published: July 26, 2017

Local photographer Pat Boucha snaps a photo of three of the four Harvard aircrafts while aboard the fourth plane on Sunday morning. The Canadian Harvard Aerobatic Team was in the district from July 21-23 offering aviation enthusiasts and history buffs the chance to tour the antique aircrafts as well as put on a series of impressive airshows visible throughout the area as part of the Norseman Festival activities.

Photo by Pat Boucha