Published: December 7, 2016

BY RHONDA BECKMAN

Last weekend, my family and I went to the Human Rights Museum in Winnipeg. As you can imagine, it was a moving experience which left us speechless at times and at others, completely broken down in tears at the atrocities that people have subjected others too. I was able to further my studies of Holodomor, the Ukrainian genocide that effected my culture and learned something new that I was unaware of before. Many people in Canada were familiar with genocide that was occurring, and even wrote and produced a play which was spelling out the unimaginable as plain as day. But a very well-known writer for the New York Times was able to downplay the situation since he was a Russian supporter and make it seem as if it wasn’t really an issue at all, but simply a case of illness sweeping through the Ukraine, as is bound to happen here and there throughout the world. So the world responded by shrugging their shoulders and moving on. Back then, it was easy to hide the truth, simply because there was a minimal amount of media to read and it was all being heavily edited by people that were being swayed in a variety of ways whether it be monetarily, with the hopes of fame, or blatant threats to oneself or one’s family. There were ways the news could be altered so that big things didn’t seem like big things. The Ukrainian genocide was basically a secret for 50 years, and was only starting to be recognized in the 80’s as a cultural genocide and is now thoroughly exposed. That is the power of media.

If you think about it, our forefathers went to school and were given one text book. One book that was to provide them with all of their world knowledge. This book was written by a small team of writers and editors and influenced a person’s beliefs. With their inability to easily travel the world, some stayed in their district and saw a very minimal amount of the world their whole life and therefore were dependent on those pages to enlighten and educate them. For some, even with the conveniences of the world available to them now, the philosophies of the world that were embedded in that text book it is all they still believe. They have denied any other forms of information that has been given to them that is contrary to what they first learned through that dusty book in a school house. Today, with the world’s information at our fingertips, it is still incredibly easy to allow oneself to stay completely in the same vein of that first initial thought, and find thousands of articles that will solidify one’s belief system. It is easy to live in a biased society where one believes their way is the “truth” while denying other perspectives.

Poets, musicians, cartoonists, novelists, playwrights, and painters have been harassed, abused, exiled and even assassinated for speaking out against the inhumanities of the world and going against the grain of “truth”. They imbed their messages through imagery, words, and movements that show the blood of their people in their art. We continue to be exposed to atrocities every day, in a variety of media and art and have a choice. Do we continue to go back to our old dusty text book and believe the truth of those words, or do we crack open a new book that may share a different perspective of the world and listen openly?

If you are going to the city, set aside four hours of time and make a trip to the museum. As far as I am concerned, it should be mandatory curriculum for life regardless of what stage of life you are at.