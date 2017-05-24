Published: December 14, 2016

BY RHONDA BECKMAN

As you can well imagine, I am not much of a traditionalist. I am not exactly sure why because I truly did have my fair share of tradition growing up, especially having a Ukrainian Catholic background. I wore the little white dress and went through the whole ceremony of confessing my sins (I remember as a nine year old having to really try hard to think of what I could possibly have done so wrong that it was worth sharing with an old Ukrainian man in a funny suit in Ethelbert, Manitoba, but I digress) and taking the holy bread and saying a whole bunch of Hail Mary’s in my day. As I got older I decided the Catholicism wasn’t for me, and decided to explore my options. When I declared that I was renouncing my religion, my sister exclaimed that I couldn’t do that, and I said, “Watch me.” I truly believe it has allowed me to be a more spiritual person, and open to other philosophies that have kept me curious and interested in the experience of growth in goodness. This article is not intended to be about religion, but it is an example of how one can walk away from tradition without hurting or affecting others detrimentally, allowing them to continue to live their life as they choose while I continue to live mine as I choose.

Fast forward to a few days ago, when I was decorating my Christmas tree. It seems that we have started somewhat of a tradition in our home, because we’re doing the same thing we did last year and that’s kind of unheard of in our home; doing the same thing twice, that is! Here’s where we kind of break tradition a bit, (albeit we’re not the only ones to have ever done this).…we hang our Christmas tree from the ceiling, upside down so the star is on the bottom instead of the top. It has no symbolic meaning behind it, it is not a sacrilegious nudge or any form of rebellion. It simply is fun, and different and exciting to look at. It’s a unique experience to decorate and entertaining to watch people’s reaction as they see the tree. One friend came to my home and said, “I saw the picture on Facebook, but I didn’t think you had REALLY done that, but there it is!” and then she laughed heartily. It was wonderful to watch her delight!

On our Christmas tree, we have a couple glass ornament pickles. It is supposedly German tradition to hang a pickle ornament in a tree and the first person to find the pickle gets to open the first gift. I am thinking that was a tradition that may have started with one too many steins of beer and a jar of pickles. But that isn’t a tradition in our house. We just really love pickles and think it’s fun to have a couple hanging from our tree.

Speaking of ornaments, I did see someone selling a Christmas ornament on Buy and Sell that was of Santa Clause holding baby Jesus. My first thought was that someone could really be highly offended by that, but it truly is a sign of the times; that in today’s world of high consumerism and commercialism, it would be easy to blend the two very isolated traditions together into a bizarre, completely untraditional object. To each his own, and if somebody doesn’t buy that ornament soon, I will, just because it’s wonderfully kooky.

And so it is, Christmas with all of its ritual is upon us, isn’t it. Everyone has their way and it’s all fantastic. I hope that you and your family have an opportunity to enjoy your time together and make some new traditions in the process. If you have any wacky traditions in your home, I’d love to hear them! You can always drop me a line at funkydoodad@hotmail.com.