Published: December 21, 2016

BY RHONDA BECKMAN

I just spent the last half hour hand writing a letter to my long lost Greek friend that I met in university. We were both new to the city, and ended up in many Fine Arts introductory courses together. We both took Art History class at St. Paul’s college and started meeting up for a good stiff cup of heavenly coffee before class. I was given the opportunity to learn firsthand about her language, her culture, the variances in our countries and lifestyles. After her first year, she missed her homeland so much that she ended up going back to Greece and not coming back to the brutally cold winters of Winnipeg, understandably. It wasn’t until a few years ago that I found her on Facebook and our friendship was resurrected. What an awesome opportunity; to literally bring a memory back to life in a positive way and continue to share a friendship that otherwise would have been a faded photo in an old album. Facebook is awesome for that.

You may be one of those people that scoff at Facebook and consider it the demise of society today, but I think that it has been one of the most useful tools that we have been given, if used properly. As with everything, there’s room for social media to be used in a negative way. In today’s world, there are “trolls”….those nasty people that spend their time scanning through various profiles and groups, spewing negativity because their lives are so miserable that they want to take to the internet to ensure everyone knows it. You know they’re out there and kudos to you if you can bypass them, because really, they just want you to react, so don’t bother. Let the trolls be trollin’ without taking the bait.

I am one of those that try to bypass the nay-sayers and implement this tool the best way I can. Just this week alone, I was capable of using Facebook in a variety of ways; I was able to share with the community the awesome coupon booklet that Rob Baudry took the initiative of doing on his own to help Red Laker’s shop locally. I was able to see my art work displayed in a friend’s home because she took photos and shared it to my Facebook profile. I was able to watch my husband’s band, Dayburner, live via Facebook as they did one last jam-shack concert before the bass player, Nick Di Francesco, heads off to his new life in Southern Ontario. I was able to peddle my wares on my Facebook business page. I was able to have fun conversations with friends across the continent about our brutally cold weather. I was able to talk with my community about the positives of our district and what we are thankful for; all through social media. And now we will have the opportunity to vote for the best holiday decorated home in each of the communities and can take advantage of Facebook to help us do that! You can post your photos on the Revitalize Red Lake Facebook page and you can get your voting sheet there as well, or you can cut it out from the newspaper and drop it off at The Northern Sun, the Red Lake post office, Roadside Convenience, Balmer Variety or the Cochenour Arena.

Ultimately, Facebook is just like any other tool; use it wisely and positively, just like you would any other tool, and it will be beneficial to you in a variety of ways! I hope over the Christmas holidays you have a chance to get a Facebook profile set up for yourself and (re)connect with long lost friends and join in on community conversations. Happy holidays from The Milk Carton Studios!