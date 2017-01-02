Published: December 21, 2016

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Pot may soon be available at the corner store and for those as young as 18 years of age.

A task force studying the legalization of cannabis made their final recommendations earlier this month to the Canadian government. Among suggesting similar restrictions to alcohol and tobacco, the group recommended that the federal government set the minimum age of purchase at 18, acknowledging the right of provinces and territories to harmonize it with their minimum age of purchase of alcohol.

The Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation was struck in June to “consult and provide advice on the design of a new legislative and regulatory framework for legal access to cannabis.” Task Force Chair Anne McLellan presented the report on Dec. 13. The report followed five months of consultations with governments and representative organizations, youth, patients and experts in relevant fields.

The task force recommends that provinces and territories regulate wholesale distribution of cannabis and retail sales be regulated in close collaboration with municipalities. It also recommends co-locating cannabis with alcohol and tobacco products and that it be sold in plain packaging.

“In the period leading up to legalization, and thereafter on an ongoing basis, governments invest effort and resources in developing, implementing and evaluating broad, holistic prevention strategies to address the underlying risk factors and determinants of problematic cannabis use, such as mental illness and social marginalization,” further recommends the Task Force.

Cannabis possession offences account for half of all police-reported drug charges – 49,577 of 96,423 total in 2015. The Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey from 2015 found that 10 per cent of adult Canadians (25 years and older) report having used cannabis at least once in the past year and over one-third reported using cannabis at least once in their lifetime. Additionally, Canadian youth are more likely to consume cannabis (in the past year, 21 per cent of those aged 15-19, and 30 per cent of those aged 20-24) than adult Canadians or their peers worldwide, detailed the report.

The minimum purchase age is lower than that which was previously recommended by the Canadian Medical Association (CMA). In its submission to the task force the organization cited “longstanding concerns” about the health risks associated with consuming cannabis including cardiovascular and pulmonary effects and mental illness.

In August the CMA recommended the federal government set the minimum age of purchase and consumption at 21 and that quantities and potency be restricted for those under the age of 25. The CMA further recommended that the federal government establish the minimum age at the national level to ensure consistency across all jurisdictions

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) chimed in last month noting legalization would pose “incredible challenges” for managing drivers impaired by cannabis.

“There are a lot of misconceptions out there that marijuana doesn’t affect your driving, or even worse, it makes you a better driver,” Jeff Walker of the CAA said in a release. “There needs to be significant resources devoted to educating the public in the run-up to, and after, marijuana is legalized.”

The Canadian government has promised to table legislation in spring 2017 related to legalization.