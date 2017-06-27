Published: June 21, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

The Red Lake Area Emergency Shelter (RLAES) has found a new home.

Executive Director Janalee Jodouin confirmed this week the organization has purchased a building on Howey Street and is looking to start renovations over the summer.

“We have quite an extensive renovation being done which is part of the funding that came in was to buy the building and renovate.”

In April RLAES received approval from the United Way’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy to move forward in seeking and purchasing a new building. The capital investment grant provided up to $300,000 for the initiative.

The purchased property, which formerly housed Junk N’ Java, is zoned Townsite Commercial (C1) and Jodouin says the group has submitted an application to have the building rezoned Institutional with provisions that would allow for apartment units for transitional housing. She says she understands there will be some questions about the intended purpose of the business and land and is encouraging the community to be involved in the discussion.

“We want also to make sure this is a community endeavor. It is not just about us but about the entire community.”

Municipal policy requires zoning by-law amendments be reviewed by the Planning Advisory Committee for which a public meeting has been set for July 10 at the Municipal Office.

Jodouin says in advance of the meeting the organization is hosting a community information session on June 27 to present the renovation and operation plans and to address community concerns.

“We are very transparent and we want to ensure that our community is very involved in this. That is a priority for us. Overall the shelter has strong community support. I do understand people’s concerns but I want to ensure they are making informed decisions or informed opinions,” she added.