Published: February 8, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

The Phoenix Gold Project is transitioning from “care and maintenance” to advanced exploration in an effort to redefine its resources estimates in 2018.

More than 70 residents gathered at the Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre last week for an update on the operation from President and CEO George Ogilvie who outlined for the audience Rubicon Minerals Corporation’s plans for the Red Lake asset for the next 18-24 months.

“We are now in the process of hiring some individuals,” Ogilvie said on Jan. 31. “We are also going to start reintroducing our safety systems which have essentially been dormant for the last 13 months while we have been on care and maintenance.”

The CEO said the staff, which could total around 40 by the summer, will begin undertaking site cleanup and infrastructure upgrades in advance of a planned 3,500 drilling campaign from the 244- and 305- metre level to start in the second quarter of 2017. A further 20,000 metres of drilling is expected to be conducted from the 610-metre level. Staff will also be relogging approximately 10,000 metres of core samples from previous drilling and an external consultant is in the process of being identified to assist with the interpretation of the structural geology from beginning to end of the exploration program.

Discussing the financial side of the operation Ogilvie said the reclamation and closure bond for the property is still in tack, with insurers holding $7.8 million in reserve should the decision be made to close the mine.

“After [receiving] $45 million in Canadian financing, of which we had to pay $20 million to our senior secured creditors Canadian Penion Investment Board, we are currently sitting with $27 million cash in the bank. We are well funded for the next 18-24 months.”

Around $770 million has been spent at the site in the last few years, $400 million of which was in physical investments including deepening the shaft, purchasing underground equipment and building a surface mill, all of which Ogilvie says will be factored into the feasibility study expected for late 2018. Commercial production would not begin until 2019-2020.

“[Existing investments] are going to be beneficial if and when we get the opportunity to do what is known as a feasibility study…Then you can see the true economic value and the mineralization in the ground. That $700 million doesn’t get factored into the equation…That is a tremendous advantage that we are going to have when we go to look at the economics of this project in a few years’ time.”

Opening the floor to questions residents asked about the about the company’s financial restructuring including its impact on previous stock holders. Discussion was also had on the company’s intended methods for extracting resources should it go into commercial production and its plan to hire local laborers.

Ogilvie noted hiring locally was the company’s intent “as long as the labour market allows.”