Featured Post News — 16 February 2017
Published: February 8, 2017

The Red Lake Cochenour Memorial Hospital Auxiliary – North Unit wish to extent a big thank you to all those individuals, businesses and organizations that took part in the recent Celebrity Bagging event at Red Lake IGA. Special appreciation and thanks to the owners and staff at IGA for their assistance in making this event a success. A total of $4,020.76 was raised by shoppers “rounding up” the amount of their grocery purchases and includes a generous donation from store owners Warren and Cindi Lumgair. The funds will be used by the Auxiliary to purchase equipment for our Red Lake hospital.

(from left) Mary Wilson, Jeannette Kostinyuk, Cindi Lumgair, Joanne Campeau, Murielle Goodwillie, Toots Thorpe, Lynne Wills and Marie Bowman gathered on Feb. 2 for the cheque presentation.

Photo by Jennifer Parsons

