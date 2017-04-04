Published: March 22, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Red Lake Chamber of Commerce members gathered recently to review their annual goals and elect a new leadership regime.

On Feb. 1 the group hosted its Annual General Meeting with 40 members in attendance. At that time, a new executive was elected with Cathy Majewski taking over as President from Colin Knudsen. Joining Majewski at the executive table is Haley Anderson as Vice President, Melissa Holliday as 2nd Vice President and Directors Leanne Eros, Candice Thompson, Mike Weese, LaMar Weaver, Michelle Alderton and Richard Cameron.

Talking to The Northern Sun News earlier this month Majewski said she feels the Chamber is moving in a positive direction especially the last couple of years.

“The slate of directors brings a lot of knowledge, experience and energy to the table,” said Majewski on Mar. 26. “I think the Chamber is important for businesses to feel connected and have an outlet to voice their concerns and/or ideas. We are trying to become more visible in the community with our involvement with the Winter Festival, Norseman Festival, Santa Claus Parade, Red Lake District High School annual bursary and hosting All Candidates night as required.”

The new president notes the organization has a “strong partnership” with the Red Lake District Publicity Board to “help market the Red Lake area as well as featuring Chamber businesses in the Adventure Guide and map” and says the group is focused on increasing its membership and raising awareness of the organization’s activities that includes Chamber Bucks and, for 2017, the second annual yuletide shaker.

“This past November we held our first annual Holiday Yuletide Shaker. This gave Chamber members an ideal event for their staff holiday party. It was a huge success and we have booked the Legion for Nov. 25 for the second annual Shaker. Once again chamber members will have the first opportunity to purchase the tickets which is a great incentive to become a member,” she adds.

According to the vision statement the Red Lake Chamber of Commerce is the recognized voice of business in our community and strives to foster a sustainable local economic environment.

(from left) Melissa Holliday, Haley Anderson, Cathy Majewski, Colin Knudsen and Leanne Eros.

Submitted Photo