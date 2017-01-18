Published: January 11, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Ratepayers in Ear Falls were expressing their frustration at the end of 2016 as the Township introduced a 10 per cent increase in water and sewer rates for the upcoming year. Bringing a delegation to the Dec. 19 council meeting, residents questioned their municipal leaders on the rationale behind the increase.

“In Ear Falls how long have we been a 1,000-1,200 people? Every year it has been a 10 per cent increase. How does that work?” asked Pamela Hanover.

For 2017 water and sewer rates for residential dwellings have been set at $178.23, a $16 increase over the previous year and a $45 increase over 2014. Restaurant and grocery store rates have been set at $445.60. In 2016 the monthly rate was $404.

Mayor Kevin Kahoot said this week he understood the complaints being aired about the cost increases, however, the water and sewer cost recovery rate structures are set by the province.

“The problem with Ear Falls is that our population has been shrinking but our cost of doing business like everything else…increases on a yearly basis. The numbers of ratepayers that are paying into this is getting reduced. Thus more cost – less users and the costs go up.”

Kahoot says since becoming Mayor in 2010 the township has hosted more than 30 public meetings on water and sewer rates to educate residents on how the billing structure is set up.

“The cost of doing business in northwestern Ontario is getting higher and higher. How much can the ratepayers really absorb? Ratepayers are paying water and sewer rates, increased taxes, and we talk a lot about increased hydro rates in the north…We are getting just enough money to do the necessary day to day business in the community. But the problem that we are having, and when I say we I mean small towns, there is no money left over to fix our roads or our underwater infrastructure, water and sewer pipes, community infrastructure. Small town services are eroding,” he added.

Residents who attended the December meeting discussed rates in other regional communities and questioned the necessity of the current plant.

“Whoever brought [the plant] in maybe should’ve thought more. I have been up here since the late 1960’s the town was never going to be one of 10,000 or 20,000,” said Lee Lejeunesse. “I don’t believe [the mayor] wants the rate to climb 100 per cent every time around, but we have to figure out something, like shut that thing down and build a new one, smaller perhaps.”

Kahoot says those in attendance at December’s meeting were asked to assist the Township on a working group aimed at exploring solutions to rate increases.