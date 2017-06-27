Published: June 21, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

The 2017 Recreational Master Plan Report Card was accepted by Council earlier this week amid complaints by one Councilor that the report is incomplete.

“If these here report cards were being given out in schools now days it is no wonder that people are coming out functionally illiterate,” stated Councilor Sandy Middleton at the Regular Council meeting on June 19.

“It is a whole bunch of puffs of smoke but no fire.”

Middleton sounded appalled as he reviewed the content of the report that included a brief update of 36 recommendations made in the Recreational Master Plan which was finalized in 2010. The plan called for, among other things, a progress report be explored on an annual basis. According to the document the last compiled report was presented to leaders in 2013.

“Why do you include things that have been done for years, just because that is the only things that have been done?” questioned Middleton while calling for more detailed information on progress.

The report indicated a feasibility study had been completed on a multi-use facility however most of the recommendations related to the project have been deemed premature. Changes to the Red Lake Community Centre have not been implemented, including reorganizing the traffic flow and room usages as the plan recommended and beach revitalization projects and transportation initiatives have not been explored due to budget constraints.

Addressing the agenda item Councilor Carol Baron also took aim at the report objecting to terminology related to the Council’s position on the status of the feasibility study for the Event Centre project.

“On April 18 at this Council we made a resolution and it stated that the Municipality hereby ‘receives’ the [study]…I would like to keep it consistent. If we used in the resolution which is to me what we said that we have received it, I would like to see his report say we received it.”

The Recreational Master Plan was prepared in 2010 through a public engagement process that looked to identify recreational and cultural needs of the community. Recommendations related to partnership development, revitalization of area beaches and parks and restructuring the municipal recreation department to streamline programs and services.