Published: January 11, 2017

Members of the RAMS hockey team were out collecting post-holiday empties on Jan. 7 in a effort to raise funds for their program. The day’s efforts netted the team close to $2,000 in funds. Seen here: (from left) Garrett Crampton, Braidy Botel and Lyle Gelderland collecting on Dickenson Rd.

Photo by Jennifer Parsons