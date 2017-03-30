Published: March 29, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Defending world champion pairs figure skaters Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel headed to Helsinki, Finland this past weekend and say they are prepared to defend their world champion status.

“We are feeling ready,” said former Balmertown resident Radford while describing how the team was feeling in the week leading up to the international competition. “We have been training extremely hard since our last competition in Korea, paying attention to the smallest details in our programs.”

The duo of Radford and Duhamel picked up their first world championship title 2015 and have admitted to struggling through much of their training during the 2016-2017 season prior to taking their second consecutive world title.

“This season has actually been very similar to last season. We struggled through the early part of the season but everything came together better than we could’ve imagined at the World Championships in Boston. So we are hoping for the same thing this year!” said Radford last week.

The pairs team will skate their short program on Mar. 29 and their free skate program the following day. Although competing on the other side of the world there will be some familiar faces in the crowd as parents Rick and Valerie Radford are headed overseas for the event.

“My parents will be in Helsinki to watch me. It’s always nice to have them at any competition,” added Radford.

Photo courtesy of Skate Canada