Published: April 5, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

The Sunshine List was announced last week identifying more than 123,000 Ontario public servants being paid more than $100,000 in 2016, 7,500 more over the previous year.

The list, published by the provincial government, is an annual disclosure of salaries for public sector employees.

In the Red Lake District more than 15 positions were identified, including District Manager at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Nursing Executive and Manager of Laboratory at the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital. All area principals and vice-principals appeared on the list as well as two seasoned teachers.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires organizations that receive public funding from the province to disclose annually name, position salary and total taxable benefit of any employee paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year. The act applies to organizations such as municipalities, hospitals, boards of public health, school boards, universities, colleges, and Ontario Power Generation.

Two salaries at the Municipality of Red Lake were disclosed, that of the Chief Administrative Officer Mark Vermette and Infrastructure Development Coordinator Todd Olson. In Ear Falls Chief Treasurer Administrator Kimberly Ballance and Deputy Clerk Treasurer Paulette Covell met the $100,000 disclosure threshold.

“It is important for our government to be a leader in openness, accountability and transparency,” said Treasury Board President Liz Sandals on Mar. 31.

Responding to questions on the disclosure policy last week, Premier Kathleen Wynne dismissed an argument for raising the threshold for salary reporting noting “$100,000 is still a lot of money…people have the right to know where those salaries sit at.”

Disclosure measures were put in place starting in 1996.Accounting for 20 years of inflation $100,000 is the equivalent around $144,000 in the current year.

Ontario Power Generation CEO Jeff Lyash took the top stop on this year’s list earning more than $1.15 million in 2016. Other notable salaries include William Moriarty, president and CEO of the University of Toronto Asset Management Corporation who took home a salary of $1.04 million and Chief Nuclear Officer at OPG Glenn Jager at $832,750.