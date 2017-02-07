Published: February 1, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Exploration at the Hasaga Project will continue into 2017 say representatives of ownership company Premier Gold Mines Limited.

Providing an update to more than 70 residents on Jan. 30, Hasaga Project Manager Jim Rogers confirmed the company would spend $4.5 million in the coming year between the property and its newly acquired Laird Lake project.

“If we get decent numbers on the deep Hasaga I think we may be able to justify spending a wee bit there,” said Rogers responding to a question on how the funds would be broken up. “Even if we get big numbers on the Laird, certainly what we have shown you of what we would be drilling would be the very start of it. It could get the bigger portion of it. Close to surface, open pit – more exciting than a year to a year and a half of drilling holes to get a million ounce resource.”

The Hasaga project includes properties west of the beer store, in Buffalo and behind Blende Street. In 2016 the company delineated three potential open pittable deposits. The resource estimates have 43.294 indicated at 0.83 g/t and 25.143 inferred at 0.73 g/t. Rogers says the company has spent $15 million and drilled 111,000 metres to date. The 2017 campaign is expected to see a further 30,000 metres drilled.

Those in attendance on Monday night wanted to know more about the mineralization and the concept plans associated with the open pit planning process.

Responding to a question on how committed the company was to the Red Lake district, Executive Vice President Steve McGibbon noted his priority for the year was to bring the focus back to the Canadian assets.

“We collectively recognize that this is still a camp with a lot of potential. One of the things about Premier if you follow the company you probably notice our centre of gravity in the last few years has gravitated to Nevada and Mexico based on some of the assets we have purchased. One of my goals for this year is to pull that centre of gravity back, not just in the Red Lake Camp but into Ontario.”

Premier Gold Mines acquired Hasaga in 2015 and holds two other properties in Canada: Rahill-Bonanza (shared ownership with Goldcorp) and Trans Canada in Geraldton, ON. The company is also managing three advanced-stage projects including El Nino and McCoy-Cove in Nevada and Mercedes in Mexico.