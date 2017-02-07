Published: February 1, 2017

(from left) Dr. Joel Kroeker, Endoscopist, Colleen Parks, MDR Technician RLMCMH, Meghan Gilbart, Scope Nurse RLMCMH, Janice Weaver, Scope Nurse RLMCMH, Angela Feigl, Pioneer Club, and Myrtle Robinson, Pioneer Club gather for a photo on Jan. 24 to celebrate the purchase of the new gastroscope (G-Scope), thanks to the Pioneer Club. In 2015 the local group donated $25,000 for the equipment that the hospital says is “essential” to the organization’s endoscopy program. “Donations such as these help to ensure that we can continue to deliver our program locally,” said an official last week. Dr. Kroeker thanked the group for the donation last week citing its importance in the work he does when visiting Red Lake two days a month to perform endoscopy procedures.

Photo by Jennifer Parsons