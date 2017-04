(from left) Lexee Botel, Georgia Hladki, Brooklynn Dumontier and Isabella Cianci take a bow following their performance of “Rock Lobster”. On Apr. 1 the Balmertown Figure Skating Club invited guests to its annual Carnival with a spring theme. Presenting a Picnic on Ice the club made up of more than 80 members performed two shows that marked the end of their 2016-17 skating season.

Photo by Jean McNamee