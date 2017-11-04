Published: October 25, 2017

Red Lake OPP Sgt Chris Amell (right) was recently honoured at the OPP convention in Thunder Bay for his outstanding contribution to Pikangikum First Nation youth programs. Jim and Marjorie Dawson of Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise have worked with Sgt Amell on outdoor programs such as the Project Journey and canoeing programs at EBS school in Pikangikum for over four years. Jim says that Sgt Amell is widely respected for his great work in youth leadership programs. They were pleased to present the Rotary Paul Harris Fellow award for excellence in promoting peace and understanding in the World. – Photo Submitted