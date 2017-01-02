Published: December 21, 2016

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Families with patients at the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital (RLMCMH) are welcome to support their loved ones any time of the day or night. That is the message being delivered to stakeholders as the results of the Better Together pilot initiative rolls out.

Discussing the initiative last week Director of Risk Management and Patient Relations Amanda Kaczmarek said the intent has been to break down the intimidation factor that a hospital may provide to visitors.

“I feel like sometimes the hospital can be a silo, no one knows its here unless you are here and if you don’t come here often you are intimated when you first come in.”

Kaczmarek says staff and administration are trying to eliminate that by educating the public on new policies that put patients as partners in their health care service and that welcome input from family members.

“The more we can get this out to the public the better because people will feel less intimidated when they come in. They will know it is a more welcoming environment and they will know they can be there to support anyone they need to.”

In June RLMCMH became one of 20 hospitals that were accepted into a pilot project called Better Together, aimed at reviewing family presence policies in order to enable support for patients around the clock.

“One of the objectives was that families are welcome at any time,” said President and CEO Angela Bishop on Dec. 15. “We don’t have set visiting hours. Families are welcome at any time and if they deem it necessary, we can make sure there are accommodations like staying in the room overnight.”

Bishop says more and more hospitals are adopting the practice across Canada and that there is no strict definition of family.

“If your best friend is your family, than that is your family. It is as the patient defines it.”

Kaczmarek says the objective now that the policy has been created and reviewed by the Patient and Family Advisory Committee is to communicate with the community the cultural shift happening at the hospital. Posters have been circulated and a postcard campaign is underway.

Family members interested in providing feedback and advice to the operation are also encouraged to come forward and join the advisory group says Bishop.

“The idea is to get patients or their family members, who have been involved in health care, involved in the committee to work with us,” she says noting those interested can contact her directly.