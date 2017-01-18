Published: January 11, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Northern Waterworks Inc. (NWI) will be the Municipality of Red Lake’s water and waste water operating authority for another decade.

Municipal leaders reviewed the contract extension at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 9. During the meeting Chief Administrative Officer Mark Vermette said the company had proved itself during its time as the community’s operating authority.

“The company has a proven track record and has serviced Red Lake for the last 20 years with quality service and a high degree of professionalism,” said Vermette noting the company is headquartered in Red Lake and 21 of its 45 employees live in the district.

Vermette says contract negotiations began in fall 2016 with the focus on the continuation of clean, drinkable water, responsive and effective servicing, quality controls and service efficiencies.

The proposed contract extension agreement will cost the Municipality $1.5 million in operations and maintenance costs for 2017. From 2018 through to 2027 an annual increase of two per cent will be applied.

“Similar to the various internal departments of the Municipality, NWI was tasked with achieving cost savings measures but keeping in mind the Municipality’s desire to maintain the high level of services and water quality,” added Vermette noting the company found a 3.1 per cent reduction over 2016.

Councillor Mota praised the work the company had done in getting the reduction.

“Kudos to NWI for coming back with a 3.1 reduction for the 2017 year. That may seem miniscule to some people but I think that shows their commitment to the municipality by working with us and especially with our budgets.”

The municipality operates four water treatment facilities and four wastewater facilities– Cochenour, Madsen, Red Lake and Balmertown.

Councillors will review the contract extension for a second time at their Regular Council Meeting on Jan. 16.