Published: July 12, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

As the 25th anniversary Norseman Festival approaches organizing committee Chair Duane Riddell says there is only one way to describe this year’s efforts to mark the quarter century.

“We are going broke,” laughed Riddell in an interview this week calling festival planning “revenue critical.”

“Two of our grants that we were hoping to get were denied. One we are appealing and one came in at about one third of what we were asking.”

The annual summer festival, scheduled to be held between July 21-23, offers aviation enthusiasts and community members a chance to gather in public spaces for recreation, entertainment and family fun.

Riddell says traditionally the committee applies for grants in the winter and receives notifications after expenditure decisions have been made. Although grants don’t pay for the entire festival, the funds are used in general to bring in musical or aviation entertainment and to pay for infrastructure like tent rental, staffing requirements and festival programming.

This year, to mark the anniversary, the committee has booked the Canadian Harvard Aerobatic Team Air Show at a cost of approximately $30,000, which Riddell says the group was hoping to fund through the grant process.

“With those two grants we were hoping to do the airshow which is fairly costly to bring in an aerobatic team. We were hoping to have that covered by grant but now we are having to fund it all with community members coming together to give us money.”

Riddell notes that more than $38,888 has been collected from local community groups and businesses, which is approximately $6,000 more than was collected last year. Committee members are meeting this week to discuss whether to cut programming or “take the risk of operating at a deficit.”

The 2017 festival’s financial commitment is just over $101,000 and Riddell says the shortfall from fundraising will need to be made up for in bracelet and beer garden sales.

Committee member Aileen Yakiwchuk says she is excited to see new activities returning that capture the spirit of previous festivals.

“There has been a lot of positive talk about this Norseman Days as there are many popular activities such as float pumping, new kids games, bed races, ribfest and of course the Norseman flights and fly by. We hope the community comes out and supports the event.”