New Year’s Baby – 2017

Featured Post Photos — 07 February 2017
New Year’s Baby – 2017

Published: February 1, 2017

Kristen Peebles and Bo Jardine pose for a photo with son Hunter and new baby Bowie at the Red Lake Indian Friendship Centre (RLIFC) Site #2 on Jan. 30. Bowie Aislyn Jardine,who arrived on Jan. 16 at 7:09 p.m., was the first baby born in 2017 at the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital. Members of the Jardine family were presented with a gift bundle on Monday organized by the RLIFC Prenatal Nutrition Program. Donations were received from six community groups including diapers, books, blankets, gift certificates and a handmade pant and hat set made by a resident for the new baby. Mom Kristen called the presentation “incredible” noting “we really appreciate all the donations.”

Photo by Keerie Kobelka

Related News

Pioneer Club donation for Endoscopy program

Pioneer Club donation for Endoscopy program

February 07, 2017
Family Literacy week @ St. Johns School

Family Literacy week @ St. Johns School

February 07, 2017
Magic and Wonder

Magic and Wonder

February 07, 2017
Confed50 reaches RL campus

Confed50 reaches RL campus

February 07, 2017
NWO regional cadet competition

NWO regional cadet competition

February 07, 2017

Share

About Author

Jennifer Parsons

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *