Published: February 1, 2017

Kristen Peebles and Bo Jardine pose for a photo with son Hunter and new baby Bowie at the Red Lake Indian Friendship Centre (RLIFC) Site #2 on Jan. 30. Bowie Aislyn Jardine,who arrived on Jan. 16 at 7:09 p.m., was the first baby born in 2017 at the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital. Members of the Jardine family were presented with a gift bundle on Monday organized by the RLIFC Prenatal Nutrition Program. Donations were received from six community groups including diapers, books, blankets, gift certificates and a handmade pant and hat set made by a resident for the new baby. Mom Kristen called the presentation “incredible” noting “we really appreciate all the donations.”

Photo by Keerie Kobelka