Published: April 5, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Budget 2017 is a step in the right direction of restoring funding and support to northern innovation, says Kenora MP Bob Nault.

Announced last week by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Budget 2017 committed a further $25 million in core funding to regional development organization FedNor. Nault says the funding is the government putting resources back into an organization that was cut under the previous government.

“It is exciting that FedNor is getting more money but it is equally exciting that we are organizing the structure so it can play a bigger role,” said Nault in an interview last week while noting the agency’s priorities and direction are under review.

“Anytime the government acknowledges regional development agencies and FedNor has been cut and cut and cut over the last decade. The fact that we are now turning it the other way and starting to put more resources into FedNor’s hands, at the same time…we have done a complete revamp of Fed Nor, what its priorities will be, what its direction and strategy will be.”

Nault says the increased funding will be used to strengthen regional development programs, such as the Chukuni Communities Development Corporation as well as partner with the private sector, municipalities, and the province.

Budget 2017 set aside $950 million of innovation funding, Nault says to set up superclusters geared at bringing broader research and development to northern business lines – forestry, mining and tourism.

“The reality of it is that those are the key areas of our economy and so is it possible to innovate in tourism? I would say it is.”

Nault notes the north will be set up with clusters in Thunder Bay, Sudbury and Timmins, centred around education institutions.

“Generally what they are is that you are connected to a hub and the hub usually is a larger community but more so hubs are related to education institutions. Innovation hubs are going to be places where the University is, where the College is, places where First Nation training centres are.”

The MP adds housing agreements will also be coming between the province of Ontario and the federal government based on a per capita basis to spend the $3.2 billion being provided across the country for affordable housing projects.

“That is what this budget really was, a very large housing initiative by Canada over the next 10 years…We just know that we have some serious issues to deal with. Transitional housing is an issue I have to deal with here in Red Lake as an example. This is where that money can come from. We can start pushing the government to build transitional housing so that women that are here in the woman’s shelter don’t have to just leave after six days or 10 days or 30 days. They have a transitional process and finally into homes here or apartments.”

The government committed $11.2 billion over 11 years for a National Housing Strategy.