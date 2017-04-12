Published: April 5, 2017

BY NSN STAFF

Derek Sweet-Coulter will remain a feature on the English River Miners bench as the hockey club announced last week the coach signed a three-year contract extension.

Sweet-Coulter has been with the Miners since 2015 and led the team to a franchise record 31 wins in the 2016-17 regular season.

“The Miners organization is extremely happy to have Derek back for another three seasons in his dual role as General Manager and Head Coach,” the Miners Board of Director noted in a press release on Apr. 2. “The amount of hard work Derek has dedicated to the program both on and off the ice has not gone unnoticed by the organization making the decision to extend his contract only an easy one but one well-deserved.”

The Miners went 10-45-5 in 2014/15 finishing last in the Superior International Junior Hockey League standings. The organization says the coach has been affective on-and off-ice “implementing a culture that has players volunteering in the community.”

Sweet-Cloutier expressed enthusiasm this week of the announcement saying “I am very excited to be a part of the Miners organization for the next three years as we continue to build and develop a solid program.”