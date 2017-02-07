Published – February 1, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

A model that allows family doctors to care directly for patients with memory problems associated with dementia and other conditions is being expanded to 17 clinics in Ontario including the Red Lake district.

“Red Lake was chosen because it was rural and remote. The goal of this program was to spread the model to rural, remote and underserved parts of our province. Red Lake expressed an interest,” said Dr. Linda Lee, a Kitchener-based family physician who developed the Primary Care Memory Clinic concept, in an interview earlier this week.

Training is being funded through the Adopting Research to Improve Care (ARTIC) Program, a subsection of the Council of Academic Hospitals of Ontario (CAHO) and Health Quality Ontario.

Under the program family physicians and other primary care team members will be trained to care for patients with memory disorders reducing the need for specialist referrals to larger centres says Lee.

“The team can now provide that accurate diagnosis and the care that is needed through the course of treatment. Most persons can be well managed through the care of this clinic.”

Executive Director Pat Delf says the local Family Health team is “excited” to participate in the memory clinic inter-professional care delivery model.

“Our physicians, our Social Worker and our R.N. will be working together to hold our first Memory Clinic. The team from Thunder Bay will be here in Red Lake in March to mentor us through our first clinic. Our goal is to provide early detection for patients and to link them with care and service as close to home as we can.”

Additional communities receiving the training include Chatham, Harrow, Lion’s Head, Manitouwadge, Northbrook, Portland, Schreiber. Temiskaming Shores, Thunder Bay, Tillsonburg, Timmins, Windsor, and Zurich.