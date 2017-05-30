Published: May 24, 2017

SUBMITTED

Sixteen young presenters took to the stage on May 17 for this year’s Red Lake District Lions Club elementary school public speaking contest. It is the 34th year that the contest has been held and included students from Red Lake Madsen Public School, Golden Learning Centre, St. John’s Catholic School and Ear Falls Public School. More than 50 parents, relatives and contest judges in attendance for the event which features a Junior Division comprised of Grades 4 to 6 and an Intermediate Division comprised of Grades 7 and 8. Speeches are no less than two minutes, three minutes for the Intermediate Division, or more than five minutes in length.

The winners were: Kenray Gallagher 1st, Clint Anongos 2nd, Brooklyn Machura 3rd for the Junior Division and Kayli Machura 1st, Molly Munro 2nd and Isabella Renzullo 3rd, and for the Intermediate division.