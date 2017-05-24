Published: December 14, 2016

BY SARAH DESFORGES

This past week has been a pretty rocky one for us. Although it often feels like we are constantly on a good, bad, good, bad pattern in our lives.

My little Kalvin has caught a nasty cold.

For some people that would mean sniffles and lots cuddles; for us however it means that we are not sleeping, not going anywhere, and never, ever putting the mopey toddler down. The teachers that I work with did promise me that the first year or two of working with kids would make me and my family susceptible to every kind of germ and sickness out there. My variation of the cold has been mild and Mike has only exhibited tiredness (but who can really blame him).

Kalvin seemed to get it the hardest. Luckily, my go to paramedic friend (whom is also a mom and grandmother) could come by and check him out. She gave us some tips and gave him some snuggles; but really it was the peace of mind she gave us that made me feel a lot better. We then nursed his fever with cold treats and helped him get some sleep by holding him all day, every day for three days. He is now on the upswing and being active once more. His little goofy smiles and sneaky antics always make me feel good.

Christmas is on the horizon and we have gotten some of our decorations up. This year I had a tree built out of a pallet by my handy-dandy father in law and painted it green. Presents are coming together; my pre-set spending limit of fifteen dollars has been way blown over; and Kalvin’s pile of gifts seems to get larger all the time.

His favorite thing is Paw Patrol, much like every kid. The whole family has pulled together to get him hordes of Paw Patrol themed gifts: Figurines, car mats, stuffed animals, you name it. That kid is just way too easy to spoil.

My project for this week will be finishing my Christmas cards, something I have been dragging my feet on. Hopefully they will be done and sent out by Christmas.