Published: November 30, 2016

BY SARAH DESFORGES

Last week I started a new job and I really love it!

I am now an In Classroom Tutor at the Ear Falls Public School.

It is only two hours a week and I am in mostly primary classes. I work with some of the kids individually and or small groups; helping kids work on their assignments or play some learning games.

I have always wanted to become a teacher, so having this opportunity has been a great thing for me. Working with kids is so much fun, especially the little kids. They are very interested in me, and my wheelchair. They ask me lots of questions and always want to push me around.

When they ask me why I am in a wheelchair I try to give them the most uncomplicated answer. Something along the lines of ‘my legs don’t work very well’ or ‘I was born different’ and kids often just accept that; as if it is a perfectly normal explanation for them. It just amazes me that people so little can accept things without pressing for a lot of answers.

Adults often need a lot more information. They have more inquisitive questions like ‘has it always been like that’, ‘is it painful’, or ‘how do you get dressed?’ I never mind answering these questions, as I really believe in fulfilling curiosity.

Even Kalvin doesn’t care about my disability. He has been with me his whole life and not known me any other way. He hasn’t felt any need to point or fiddle with the chair… yet.

I used to fear that day, when he would finally notice that I am different. Maybe he will be embarrassed of me, or not understand why I can’t do things that other people can; but spending time with these kids has shown me just how understanding, and even how helpful, they can be.

I love this new job, and I can now say that I am putting a foot in the right direction for my goals.