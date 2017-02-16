Published: February 8, 2017

Dear Editor,

This past Saturday (Feb 4th) there were almost 50 people plus one friendly dog who marched in Red Lake’s Women’s March to promote human rights. There were many others who wanted to come but could not.

It feels scary but, also, empowering to take a stand on an issue that you care about. Many of the participants came with their children. What role modeling for them! Participants were of all ages and genders showing that human rights are a concern across our community. We are proud of our community for stepping out and up for human rights. It’s not an easy thing to do.

Some of the signs read: Respect for all; Equality for all; Red Lakers for equality, diversity, inclusion; Rights for everyone everywhere; You matter; Open hearts make great minds; We are allies not bystanders; Who runs the world? Girls; and a favourite: “I am proud to be a girl. We girls can change the world.”

It is good to be informed about an issue and to make your voice heard. If you would like to learn more, ask to join the FaceBook page, “Red Lake’s Women’s March”. Besides, you may want to participate in upcoming events or even organize one.

Catherine Mochrie