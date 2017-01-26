Published: January 18, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

A financial investment in the district’s landfill site is necessary as it hits full capacity this summer. That was the message given to municipal leaders last week as they reviewed preliminary estimates for the Balmertown Waste Disposal Site revitalization project.

“Unfortunately we are at the end of the ninth inning with this landfill and it will close sometime in June,” reported Chief Administrative Officer Mark Vermette at the Committee of the Whole Meeting on Jan. 9. “There has to be investments to service our residents.”

Last summer Councillors were presented with planning documents detailing proposed changes to the collection and distribution functions of the landfill site. At the time a cost estimate was requested for budgeting purposes.

Infrastructure Development Coordinator Todd Olson says the presentation made last Monday was the outcome of a continual review and cost estimation for a three-pronged approach that includes closing the existing footprint, expanding construction and demo debris collection and upgrading the transfer facilities. More than $700,000 will need to be set aside in 2017 and 2018 to complete the phased project.

“The major change here is that we will no longer be able to put any waste into the site and we have to be set up to transfer any garbage that comes onto the site to Ear Falls and have a better handling of what comes in,” added Olson.

Concerned about the $1.4 million price tag for the initiative which officials say will be spread out over two construction seasons, Councillors questioned revenue generation options and the necessity of the upgrades planned for the scales and building infrastructure.

“Is consideration being given by this plan? Are all the things we are going to be doing here necessary?…Are we really considering the taxpayer,” asked Councillor Jack Goodwille.

Vermette called the investment “necessary” but noted line items can still be reviewed and negotiated.

“At this point in the game there has to be investments in the landfill. Is it to this degree is something that can be reviewed and debated but there has to be investments. In a scenario like this on the capital investment side, residents won’t notice a difference. They will still go to the landfill. They can still drop off their bags, recyclables, whatever. It would be in a cleaner environment, a safer environment and it would just be a more controlled environment,” he clarified.

Currently waste collected curbside is transported to the Ear Falls landfill to a limit of 7,200 cubic metres a month. Olson says transfer rates are generally around 3,200 cubic metres.

The revitalization plan was presented to Councillors again at this Monday’s Regular Council Meeting and will be sent for budget consideration later this winter.