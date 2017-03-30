Published: March 22, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Experiments with friction and rabbit snaring were the ticket to Winnipeg for four northern First Nation students earlier this month.

From Mar. 9-10 two students from Deer Lake and two from Keewaywin attended the Manitoba Resource Centre Science Fair, thanks to the support of the Keewaytinook Okimakanak (KO) Board of Education.

Student Retention Lead Tom Doherty says the Grade 8 students were chosen by their peers to attend the regional event to exhibit projects created during their grade seven school year.

“We looked at ways to engage the students in science,” explained Doherty last week. “One of the ways was to give them the opportunity to get out and participate in a fair. When we looked at what fairs were available we had no other fair other than the Manitoba Resource Centre fair which was nice because it was geared to all First Nations schools.”

Students had participant status and didn’t qualify for the awards portion of the event, however, they had the opportunity to present their project ideas to evaluators for individual feedback.

Deer Lake student Felicity Meekis says she was nervous presenting her ideas along with fellow presenter Summers Spade.

“I thought that we did pretty good – I also thought that there were some flaws. Our presentation was a little bit off because we had to look at the board and also make eye contact. I kept looking at the board.”

Spade notes the duo’s project on Friction kept them busy last year and hard work was a necessity to bringing the project to this level.

“It took us about seven days. We were busy with school work so we had to come on the weekends…. You have to work hard for these type of things if you want to go to something like this you have to work for it. It took me throughout the whole grade seven school year to do this. I didn’t know this was happening.”

The duo was joined by Tasha Kakegamic and Aylssa Kakegamic from Keewaywin who presented their project on rabbit snaring on Mar. 10.

Doherty says all the KO communities were presented with the opportunity to have students participate in the regional science fair.

“This was the first time that a school board from northwestern Ontario participated in [a Manitoba] science fair. Our kids got to see that they are comparable and compatible with other students doing science fairs across mid-Canada which was something for them to see,” he notes.

Meekis says she has her grade seven teacher from last year to thank for supporting her and Spade through the process from start to finish.

“Everything was great. I just want to thank my grade seven teacher from last year. She helped me and my friend through all of this. She helped me with the experimenting, gathering supplies and support throughout the entire process.”

(seen above) Tasha Kakegamic and Aylssa Kakegamic Grade 8 Keewaywin First Nation School Snaring – The Science Behind Catching A Rabbit

Submitted Photo