Published: August 2, 2017

BY SARAH DESFORGES

On July 29, the Ear Falls community came out to Kahooters Pit Stop for a day of free family activities to celebrate the Kahoot’s 25th year of owning the store. The festivities were set up at the pavilion just behind the Pit Stop along with a tent in the parking lot for musicians to perform.

More than 400 people came out to partake in the day’s activities that included a community pig roast, a long, lost tradition that the Kahoot’s started 25 years ago when Kevin and Giselle Kahoot first took ownership of the Pit Stop.

“We used to do the pig roasts every year,” said Giselle. “But after about nine years, they came to be just too much work. So when it came time for the 25th anniversary, we knew we had to do it.”

The celebration included a bouncy house for the kids, water games, team wrestling, and a dunk tank. There was also merchandise for sale from one of the Kahoot’s own projects, Memory in Miles, which supports people within the community battling against cancer. All donations received from the Pig Roast were put towards the initiative.

“The real winner of the day was the Memory in Miles, they raised around $3000, purely out of donations,” says Kevin Kahoot.

Dinner was served at 6’oclock and followed by a pig shaped cake made by Angela Ellis Burdney of Sweet Designs by Ange, especially for the occasion.

The evening was capped off with performances by Winnipeg-based Five More Miles and local band The Electric Beavers.

“It was definitely one of the biggest parties we’ve ever had here,” said Kahoot. “We drank both Ear Falls as well as Perrault Falls out of beer. It was just a good time had by all.”