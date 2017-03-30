Published: March 22, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

The Municipality of Red Lake has appointed a new Integrity Commissioner to investigate complaints and allegations for code of conduct breaches made against public officials.

Approving a Clerk’s Report at their Regular Council Meeting on Mar. 20 Council directed staff to engage the services of Paul Heayn to fill the newly created role. The Municipality currently retains Heayn in the capacity of Closed Meeting Investigator.

Provincial legislation currently sits in the legislature requiring all communities to create a position and/or retain the services of an Integrity Commissioner Clerk Christine Goulet told councilors on Mar. 13 while seeking further direction.

“Bill 68 [Modernizing Ontario’s Municipal Legislation Act] is in front of the Ontario legislature right now and it is in second reading. If it becomes law it will impact significant changes to the Municipal Act, the Conflict of Interest Act and the Municipal Elections Act.”

Along with requiring the appointment of an Integrity Commissioner the legislation calls for codes of conduct to be developed for Council and local board and committee members. Changes will be made to the council terms from Dec. 1 to Nov. 15 and increases the maximum individual campaign contribution limits to any one candidate to $1,200 from the previous $750.

The law will also allow electronic participation in open/public meetings for officials.

According to Goulet the Integrity Commissioner will report to Council and be responsible for performing “ in an independent manner the functions assigned by the municipality with respect to the application of the Code of Conduct and any procedures, rules, and policies of the municipality governing the ethical behaviour of members of council and local boards and committees.”

Heayn is a retired Treasurer from the City of Dryden and has also acted as Treasurer for the Municipality of Ignace. He has over 30 years of experience in municipal administration and is currently a Municipal Consultant.

An annual retainer of $500 will be paid to the Commissioner for services and an hourly wage of $50 per hour has been set in the event “an investigation is warranted.”