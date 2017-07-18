Published: July 12, 2017

BY NSN STAFF

With forest fire season well underway in Ontario, the province has increased the maximum fines for individuals and corporations for starting forest fires.

If found responsible, individuals can now be fined up to $25,000 for starting a forest fire, with fines for corporations that start a forest fire going up to $500,000. These increased maximum fines will help deter human-started fires.

“We all have a role in preventing wildland fires, and with this change we can ensure those who start the fires pay their fair share,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Kathryn McGarry last week. “Our government is committed to protecting the people and resources of Ontario, and reducing the risk of human-caused forest fires.”

Approximately half of all forest fires are started by people. Forest fires can cause considerable risk to public safety, can cause expensive property damage and have broader impacts on communities and regional industry.

Fire management in Ontario costs on average $130 million per year. Forest fire season lasts from April 1 to October 31. Last time the maximum forest fire related fines were updated was in 1968. The province says these updated fines will bring Ontario in line with other provincial jurisdictions.

The forest fire hazard is forecast to range from low to high across the Northwest Region with the highest hazard in the Red Lake and Kenora districts. RED 14 was discovered on July 5 and was under control at 7 hectares as of July 9.There were five new fires in the region by day’s end on July 07. Two were located in Thunder Bay District, two in Sioux Lookout District and one in Nipigon District. Most of these fires were declared being held, under control or out within 24 hours and one fire in a remote northern location in the Sioux Lookout District was being monitored.