Published: July 5, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

The Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital (RLMCMH) exceeded budget projections for the 2016-17 fiscal year, resulting in a $179,000 surplus. This was the financial picture presented to the Board of Governors at the organization’s Annual General Meeting held on June 13.

President and CEO Angela Bishop said last week the surplus would be used to help finance next year’s capital plan.

Bishop noted that over the last fiscal year the regional hospital received Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada meeting 98.9 per cent of 1,140 criteria as well as spent $935,000 received from provincial funding sources for elevator upgrades, to address air handler units in the patient wing and the endoscopy suite and upgrade the sprinkler system.

Renovations were also completed to the former operating room to house the Community Care Access Centre and resources were increased in the Oncology and Telehealth programs.

Additional staff has included a full-time Supportive Housing Case Manager for Community Counseling and Addictions Services and a one-year intern Recreation Therapist while efforts continue to recruit nurses through the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care Nursing Graduate Guarantee Initiative.

RLMCMH continues to oversee Red Lake’s Palliative Care Committee, as the lead local organization in partnership with the Northwest LHIN Regional Palliative Care Program. Patient Family Advisory Committee, Better Together Initiative, and Obstetrics Focus Group provide the Hospital with direct feedback from patients and families. The new Family Presence Policy permits 24/7 visiting hours, allowing families the opportunity to become partners in care.

“The board is very pleased and proud of the accomplishments of management and all employees at the RLMCH who as a team have delivered excellent patient care in a fiscally responsible manner,” Board Chair John Frostiak noted after the meeting. “At the same time, significant upgrades to the aging physical plant have been completed. As the designated local health hub, we are striving to continually improve the total patient experience.”

Both Frostiak and Bishop thanked the continued work of the Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation.

“This support provides the organization the capacity and motivation to strive for continuous improvement,” added Frostiak.

During the reporting cycle the facility received 4,530 Emergency Room visits and had 636 in-patient admissions. Technicians performed 2,250 ultrasounds, 3,617 x-rays and 127,674 lab tests.