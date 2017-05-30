Published: May 24, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Municipal council has granted a “Temporary Use Provision” for a small automotive shop on Howey Bay Road, overturning a planning committee recommendation made earlier this month.

During their Regular Council Meeting this month leaders defeated a Planning Advisory Committee resolution, which recommended not approving a proposal by a local resident to expand an established home based business that focused on repairing boats and snowmobiles to now include small engine repair and welding.

“This gentleman has worked hard. He is a middle-aged man that is trying to survive in Red Lake. He has jumped through all the hoops the planner has asked him to jump through. He is trying to make his business legal,” noted Councillor Carol Baron while encouraging those gathered to address the issue.

In a report to Council Planner Sarah Robin noted the applicant was seeking “temporary use of the subject property for home based business uses that are not currently permitted under the Zoning By-Law.” At a public meeting held on May 8 concerns were heard from other area business owners related to property standards, road blockages and whether commercial tax structures would apply.

Municipal councillors on May 15 indicated they were not interested in standing in the way of a local business being established in the district.

“I don’t think its our place as a municipal council to put a limit on the number of businesses we have in town,” said Councillor Sandy Middleton pointing to the recent establishment of a series of restaurants.