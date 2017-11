Published: October 25, 2017

Cheryl St. Jean and Golden Learning Centre students give thumbs up during the annual Harvest Lunch on Oct. 18. The lunch of spaghetti and sauce was cooked and organized by Chrissy St. Jean and parent volunteers. Principal Debra Geary says the sauce featured tomatoes grown in the school’s garden and dessert were pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, for which the school harvested pumpkins.

Photo by Jennifer Parsons