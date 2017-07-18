Family Fresh Air Fair

Daxe Snyder (right) shows Rhett Lamme how to make giant bubbles at the Fresh Air Family Fair on July 8. Organizers estimate more than 200 family members turned out for the mid-day exhibition of do-it-yourself playtime ideas. Northwestern Health Unit’s Brit Komish says this is the second year for the fair that has grown substantially in popularity. “There were lots of people who appreciated the activity ideas that were centred around DIY easy activities that families can try at home,” she added.

Photo by Jennifer Parsons

