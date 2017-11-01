Published: October 25, 2017

Jillian Campbell (middle) offers instructions to the crew that assembled for morning clean up on Oct. 21. Approximately 15 community members spent an hour Saturday morning picking up garbage around Red Lake before returning to Red Lake-Madsen Public School for activities organized by the 12 year old. The crew collected trash from target areas identified by Campbell including Howey Street and Young Street. Campbell says she wanted to organize the cleanup to remove trash before the snow fell.

“I have been interested in the environment for two years now and I was thinking about this summer getting back to my eco group but I didn’t get the chance because everybody was busy. I came and told Mrs. Cianci that I though we should become a better environment [partner] and I talked to my parents that I wanted to become a better Eco family.”

She says she doesn’t have set plans for other initiatives but is considering a spring cleanup.

Photo by Jennifer Parsons