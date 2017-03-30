Published: March 22, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Efforts to secure funding for an ORNGE helipad in Ear Falls received another boost last week as town leaders approved a significant donation

During a Regular Council Meeting on Mar. 15, Mayor and Council for the Township of Ear Falls approved the allocation of $10,000 from the Community Well-Being Reserve Fund to helipad construction. The funding will be added to the $50,000 announced earlier this month from the Ear Falls Community Health Centre and the Ear Falls Family Health Team.

“After we had our meeting the other day I had this put on the discussion for council. We all know the helipad project is sitting at $50,000 and we are looking for money, specifically to come out of the Community Well-Being Fund to boost that along,” Mayor Kahoot told Councilors while addressing the agenda item last Wednesday.

Municipal and health officials announced earlier this month efforts were underway to make up a funding deficit on the $90,000 helicopter landing site which will be located on municipal property adjacent to the Ear Falls Government Building.

The Community Well-Being Fund was established with funds from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization after the community was eliminated from their site selection process for long-term storage of used nuclear fuel. The fund was established in November 2013 and was advanced $400,000 to build “sustainability and well-being”.

Clerk Treasurer Administrator Kimberly Ballance told Councilors on Mar. 15 she estimated mover $220,000 was left in the fund.