At the beginning of 2017 I gathered up a list of “unbelievables”, a cheeky look back at some of my wildest recollections of the previous year. I included in the list a New Years wish to write one story about the Red Lake Area Emergency Shelter receiving enough funding to take the critical out of their mission and allow them to focus on planning and programming.

Earlier this year the organization did receive substantial funding that moved them away from “revenue critical” but they also received a purchasing and renovation grant that has kept them at the top of the mind of community residents. I have written no less than three articles on the RLAES so far this year, with yet another in the front pages of this publication. Boy was I almost right.

While I am glad the financial chapter is closing we have now moved to the location part of the discussion and it is no less fruitful.

I am a little young to remember the minuet details of when the current shelter was built and located down Summers Road so forgive me for the generalities but I do remember that the argument centered around visibility. It was a time when out of sight, out of mind still came into play. How else does a service meant to provide a roof over the head of those who, quite frankly, do not drive or have access to public transportation, get located almost 2 kilometres from the commercial sector of town.

In 2017 mould is rampant throughout the trailer and the structure is sinking and two kilometres is no longer an acceptable distance for “emergency” services.

So the shelter is looking to move and the neighbours are concerned and rightly so about property values, safety of residents and increased traffic both on a highway and in the residential neighbourhood. The zoning process is moving at whip-neck speed and they just want things to slow down so they can get a chance to contribute to the process.

I get that, I get that anywhere the service is relocated is going to be controversial and require deep discussion and myth busting and compromise.

However, grant money doesn’t wait around for neighbourhood consultation and as much as we complain about government bureaucracy moving at the speed of turtles anyone who has dealt with provincial and federal funders knows its more of a “wait… wait… what are you waiting for there is a time clock running” type of scenario.

This past week neighbours had a chance to air their cautions and concerns with the proposed new relocation but they had little impact on land planners as the resolution was moved through to the next level. Concerned residents have one more chance to influence decision makers before the re-zoning is completed and I hope they take it because I believe that the only way our concerns can be heard is to stand up and get them on record.

There is a difference between planning and rezoning and although rezoning is almost a foregone conclusion, planning can still be impacted and influenced.