Published: January 11, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

“Four days will quickly steep themselves in nights;

Four nights will quickly dream away the time.”

― William Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The twinkling lights of the holidays have faded and we are now staring down the barrel of cold, unadulterated winter. It is making me miss the tipple of bailey’s in my morning hot chocolate that is considered cute and festive in December, but is frowned upon in January – the month I would recommend that I need the little perk up the most.

Many people in my life ask me why I commit so much of my time to the sport of figure skating. Why they ask? Because, I say, it’s a winter sport. You want to see time fly, join a community committee that plans an event or runs at the same time of year (preferably over the winter). In October I have to remind myself that each season is a marathon, not a sprint and by the time I look up from my laces, the sun is shining later into the evenings and the snowbanks that caused so much grief are quickly fading.

So why this little clichéd diatribe on the passage of time? Well it occurred to me recently that I am itching for a municipal election and although my desire will not be fulfilled for another almost two years I feel this really isn’t that much time. Really its just one more skating season away.

My call for an election is not because I am looking for an immediate leadership change. My interest is not necessarily in the event but in the journey leading up to the big finish. I really just love municipal elections.

Now I could sell you on this by insinuating there is palace intrigue and backyard antics that many are not privy to and reporting on these great stories is a high. Those are fun to report on but I really like the opportunity elections forge to look around the community for the next great star.

Community members in my age bracket and those 15 years my junior and senior don’t seem to want to step up to the plate when it comes to district politics. There are good reasons for that. We have young families at home. Work schedules are not sensitive to attending daytime meetings and travel requirements. We really don’t want to be yelled at in front of our place of work by residents angry over the condition of local sidewalks.

But some of us really need to get past this because those leaders who time and time again step up and put themselves out there to be our municipal representatives must be getting tired. I have been reviewing council meetings for RL and EF for six months and I am getting weary. I can’t imagine years of being the face of the community and the place where the buck stops on all things local.

I am probably not selling the job to anyone. I will try again as there are 22 months till election day but I should end with this. Fresh eyes and renewed enthusiasm comes with youth. We are not always going to have the Duncan Wilsons, the Phil Vinets, the Jack Goodwillies and the Carol Barons who have spent decades stepping up.

We have two years – can we find the next great leaders?