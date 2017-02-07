Published: February 1, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Last Thursday you may have noticed more than a few text bubbles or common hashtags on your social media pages as Bell Let’s Talk day launched across the country. Jan. 25 was the day this year that the corporate sponsored campaign worked to raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding mental health.

The campaign was visible on a variety of different social media pages for any and all to see encouraging everyone to forward or retext messages of support in order to raise money.

Since the days of chain letters and “forward for good luck” emails I have been a cynic when it comes to online interaction. Before facebook more often than not chain messages died in my email. My day never did get better the few times I hit forward and shared lucky or emotional sentiment with my contact list. With the invent of email we had to learn that there really aren’t any pots of gold waiting for us after the click and there are no Nigerian princes waiting for us at the other end of a “help me” message.

After facebook I find I rarely share anything in a public forum, change my profile picture to support the cause of the day. I do share the occasional dog video with my husband but really, who doesn’t.

So I was naturally skeptical of the Let’s Talk initiative when it launched in 2010. My first recollection of the initiative was TSN’s Michael Landsberg talking opening about his battle with depression. Each year I have watched more and more celebrities (Howie Mandel, Clara Hughes, Serena Ryder) align with “regular” Canadians and tell their story and talk about the initiative.

This year while scrolling through yet another day of social media posts (and by scrolling I mean manically moving my finger over the trackball to get on to real work) I came across a greater group of skeptics than I. It seems a group of individuals were attempting to take the sponsor company’s name out of the hashtag because it provided unfair and free advertising for the company.

Bell identified an illness that required attention, money and treatment. They found a way to dumb-down the rhetoric and get as many people as possible to pay attention in exchange for making a substantial corporate donation.

This year a total of over 131 million interactions were calculated during the initiative. The figure included every tweet and instagram post with the hastag #BellLetsTalk and every text message sent from a Bell mobile device. Bell pledged to contribute five cents to mental health initiatives for the interactions that has meant raising more than $6.5 million in one day.

I can agree that much of the campaign ignores our country’s diversity in its promotion. I agree that questions about where the money is being spent are necessary to ensure that not any one facet is ignored. I agree that Let’s Talk is a simplistic way of looking at the complex problem of addressing and treating mental illness.

I have recently become a supporter of the Bell Let’s Talk initiative and will make a conscious effort not to “breeze” by its content again. I find it sad how cynical we as a society has become when it comes to media campaigns aimed at creating a better quality of life for us all. Personally I blame the Nigerian princes.