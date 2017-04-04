Published: March 22, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS AND VICTORIA CASTICO

On Mar. 17 I had a fellow writer visit my office. She was bright. She was informed. She was only eight. During our hour-long conversation we talked about our common interest of reading and telling stories and which of our favorite snacks we like eating first. She told me about how she started a class newspaper called The ¾ Scoop and she ate the raspberries first. I talked about our local news and went for blackberries. This is a transcript of our conversation:

V: Do you enjoy making a newspaper?

J: Yes I really enjoy making a newspaper because I really like being able to tell people information about our community that they may not already know.

V: do you think that starting a newspaper is a good idea for a person who needs a job to pay for college?

J: Starting a newspaper for someone who is going school may not be a good idea but working in a newspaper would be good for someone who wants to make some extra money and wants to develop their writing skills.

V: Is it hard to work for a newspaper

J: It can be difficult to come up with ideas of things to write about especially in a small town. We have lots of things that happen every year and it can be challenging coming up with creative ways of describing or talking about them.

V: Is it difficult to come up with headlines. A headline might be a really big story and would go on the front page of your newspaper.

J: coming up with big stories is sometimes easy as they jump right out at you but sometimes you have to really look for them.

V: Do you like going around town and getting inspiration for your newspaper?

J: I love it. I love being able to go everywhere in this town and having a chance to talk to everyone. Everyone in this town is friendly and they have a great story to tell.

J: My turn – do you enjoy writing for your class paper?

V: Yes I like writing my class paper because I know more about my class than other people know and I think that doing a newspaper is a really good way to practice my writing.

J: What is something that you learnt about your class that you didn’t know before?

V: For the first newspaper I did I did throw-backs. I went to the GLC blog and took some pictures from the 3-4 when they were in kindergarten or grade one. I did not know that what the grade 4s did in grade one was so similar to what I did in Grade 1.

J: How often does your newspaper come out?

V: Every Friday or every second Friday, whenever I can get a story.

J: What is the most interesting story you have written so far?

V: The most interesting story I have written will probably be the throw-backs or about the cool new games that we can play.

J: Have you had people come tell you they like reading your stories?

V: Yes, only the people who work for me. That counts right?

J: How many people work on the class newspaper with you?

V: Including myself there are three or four.

J: Do you work well as a team?

V: Yes – Sadie she does an article on the games that you can play on free time. Georgia does the second story that would be on our newspaper, Brooklynn does one of the things that are going in. She is the only grade 4 on the team. I do the headline (lead story).

J: What are you writing about now, give me a scoop.

V: The next edition will probably be for the new games, one of the new games is going to be RUN3. Since we do two that one usually – we all pick one and then Sadie picks one. It has been March Break so I don’t know what my friends are thinking but when we get back to class we will talk about it.

Thanks Victoria for spending the morning with me and our delightful conversation.