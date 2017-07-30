Published: July 26, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

Hands up if this has happened to you. You are scrolling through Facebook and see a message that tells you that your life will improve if you share it. For example: money will come your way, your job will get better, you will get laid, etc.

Ever since the invention of the “share” feature on the popular social networking site friends have been able to quickly transfer information to their friends and for the most part it had been a successful marketing tool. Companies large and small track their share factor and sustained likes.

Earlier this week though we experienced a situation where the urge to share got a little out of hand. In 2015 the Northern Sun News partnered with a local business to run a contest and recently the post resurfaced. As of Tuesday morning the contest post was as popular as it had been in 2015 with many thinking they were entering a valid contest and not just viewing a historical post.

We apologize to those who viewed the contest entry and believed it to be a something new. However, the incident reminded me that we often read things without really paying attention and social media sites are the breeding ground for this.

I am an affirmed Facebook junkie. I hate it but its true. I spend more time with Mark Zuckerberg’s brainchild than a really active teenage bully. I use it for information. I use it as an address book. I use it to put faces to names and vice versa. More than once a week I find myself distracted by a headline or a photo that appears to be current but with a quick Internet search can be proven as old news because once posted information never really goes away.

So why are we quick to share and move on? In my opinion it’s the need for instant gratification and a number of studies and articles written in the last five years back me up on this. The demand for instant results has meant the development on on-demand television, faster internet speeds, smartphones with apps that manage every aspect of our life so we can do anything from almost anywhere.

“This always on world and the huge amounts of content available on the internet has significant implications for the modern day consumers attention span. It has even greater implications for the generation of people who have never known anything but high speed broadband and internet access, the future adult consumer,” wrote a UK blogger in 2015 citing a study that found student attention spans and desires for in-depth analysis to be diminished, gone.

While I believe this is true for the most recent generations the rest of us Gen X and baby boomers need to remember the lessons of our youth which was to look past a flashy magazine cover and read the fine print on advertisements that seemed too good to be true.

Now I am not knocking online contests because they can be successful. There is a photo and some information on a couple that came to Red Lake this weekend because they won a trip through an online contest.

And I thank all those who attempted to enter the contest referenced above. It says to me we have great community support for these types of partnerships and we will continue to look into them for the future.