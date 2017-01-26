Published: January 18, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

We are three solid weeks into 2017. Which means gyms and fitness programs will probably stop being so busy around this time next week.

The New Year often seems like the perfect time to turn the page on a new life and a better us. We make resolutions to lose weight, quit smoking, take more me time, and/or manage our money better.

The first two weeks of January usually cruise along beautifully but by the end of the month we are finding excuses to not get up early or to give in “just this once.” The beginning of February people are backsliding and by the time spring has sprung the commitment to the new us has melted away with the neighbour kids’ snowman.

Psychology Professor Timothy Pychyl calls resolutions a form of “cultural procrastination,” an effort to reinvent oneself noting people make resolutions that are not successful because they are not ready to change their habits, particularly bad habits. The most commonly used statistic to indicate resolution success is eight per cent. That lack of readiness or acceptance, he says, that the behaviour needs to be changed accounts for the high failure rate.

In 2010 researcher John Norcross approximated that 50 per cent of the population makes resolutions each New Year. I will admit that there were a number of years early on that I was part of that population. I bought gym memberships and made it through the first month never to go back. I committed to savings plans that at the end of the year resulted in just enough to cover lunch out with the girls and not that southern vacation I had my heart set on being paid for.

Can New Year resolutions be successful? Sure! If you read up on how to make attainable goals prior to the bell dropping, you will know experts recommended focusing on one goal rather than several, to hook up with an accountability buddy to report to regularly and to become “physically, emotionally and mentally aware of your inner state”.

However, the most profound recommendation I found while looking into the art of resolution making was this: don’t make a New Year resolution. It’s that simple. Goal setting can be done at any time of the year and will actually yield better results because you are doing it because you want to, not because it sounds like a good time of year.

I quit making resolutions many years ago, however, relapsed about five years ago when I heard of someone committing to finish all the unfinished projects in her life in one year. The bag of yarn, the half finished cross stitch, the grandkids baby books – she was bent on finishing it all. I loved the idea and jumped on board that train. I got to work getting rid of the fabric patches I was holding onto (I don’t sew), sold the furniture I planned on refinishing (no time for that) and found every book on my bookcase (more than I wish to admit) that had a bookmark midway through and donated them to a charity. I was finished by the end of January.

Nowadays I don’t read a book I don’t finish. I don’t start a craft project I can’t convince someone else to complete. I don’t keep partial projects laying around the house. That stuff is just a recipe for a New Year resolution disaster.