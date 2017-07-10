Published: July 5, 2017

BY JENNIFER PARSONS

On July 2 this year Canada experienced a nation-wide hangover. Probably not at the intensity of which was felt by the Americans the morning after appointing The Donald to the White House but similar symptoms were there: sleep deprivation, nausea, shock of it ending combined with an overwhelming sense of insecurity over what comes next.

Because, as a nation, we have been talking about, planning and paying for Canada 150 for, well, years. The previous Conservative government started the slush fund and the Liberal government doubled it redirecting half a billion dollars into the national celebration. While not all of that was spent on the parties, more than $300 million was earmarked for regional development agencies, the rest was uniquely focused on getting us Canadians back into the greatness that is being Canadian. The question is, did it work?

From 1998 to 2004 I lived in Ottawa and naturally Canada Day was a big day in the city. Thousands of visitors would flock to the Nation’s Capital to share in the celebration that spanned many city blocks. What I remember of those celebrations is that the whole day was spent on foot. You could ride free OC Transpo as far as it could take you into the crowd and then you were on your own. Walking from Sparks St. to Rideau, up onto Parliament Hill and into the Byward Market the crowds were thick but the joy was evident. It was a day to party.

However, prior to living in Ottawa Canada Day wasn’t really a big day to me. Sure we partook in the afternoon beach activities throughout the years and memories gathering at Haywards Marina with my grandparents to watch the skies light up are still fresh but the patriotism was missing, the why of the event.

As legend has it in the early 1920s Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King set out to mark the 60th anniversary of confederation, “as if God were bringing to a crowning fruition grandfather’s work of nation building in Canada.” He ordered the government to put on the first large-scale Dominion Day celebrations for not just Ottawa but the rest of the country.

As the years have tolled by many celebrations, Ottawa included, have become automatic and expected. Our celebrations here in the district are a classic example of that. Years of begging for volunteers and community support had resulted in dwindling crowds and interest.

This year in the spirit of Canada 150 the Municipality of Red Lake hosted a party in Centennial Park bringing together community groups and families to celebrate the day. By all accounts the activities were well attended, the splash pad opening had a large crowd and the fireworks display has been labeled more than once as “the best one yet.”

But as the dust settles I am left wandering what the next year is going to bring. Although Canada 150 money is partially responsible for the district’s newest water feature, how much more are taxpayers on the hook for? When that funding pool dries up and the streamers and balloons are all put away we go back to being just regular Canada. With a really expensive hangover.